HOT STEAK LOVERS
- THE BELLEFAIR
Crispy Onions, Avocado, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese & Mayonnaise$11.50
- THE KICKER
Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Melted Mozzarella Cheese & Homemade Chipotle Mayonnaise$11.50
- FIRE-BALL
Crispy Onions, Bacon, Charred Jalapenos, Melted Cheddar Cheese & Light Mayonnaise$11.50
- THE CLASSIC
Sauteed Onions, Mix Bell Peppers, Melted American Cheese$11.50
HOT CHICKEN COMBOS
- MARCO POLLO (Our Signature)
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayonnaise$11.50
- BELLE CHICKEN
Cherry Peppers, Melted Muenster Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Honey Mustard$11.50
- THE KING
Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes, Melted Cheddar Cheese & BBQ Sauce$11.50
- CAPRESE
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Arugula, Roasted Peppers, EVOO & Balsamic Glaze$11.50
- THE BRUIN
Crispy Bacon, Melted Mozzarella & BBQ Sauce$11.50
- SMOTHERED
Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms, Melted Swiss Cheese & Mayonnaise$11.50
- THE PATRIOT
Cajun Chicken, American Cheese, Pickles, Crispy Potato Chips, BBQ Ranch$11.50
FRESH GARDEN SALAD'S
- CAESAR SALAD
Crispy Romaine Hearts, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Roasted Peppers. Caesar Dressing$8.50
- SPINACH SALAD
Baby Spinach, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon, Onions, Grape Tomatoes & Mushrooms. Honey Mustard$8.50
- GARDEN SALAD
Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Grape Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Onions. Your Choice of Dressing$8.50
- MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Artichokes Hearts & Feta Cheese. Balsamic Vinaigrette$8.50
- BREEZE SALAD
Arcadian Blend, Grape Tomatoes, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Yellow Peppers, Sliced Toasted Almonds, Onions. Red Wine Vinaigrette$8.50
- ARUGULA SALAD
Baby Arugula, Roasted Sun Flower Seeds, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Grape Tomatoes and Belle Peppers. Lemon Vinaigrette$8.50
- CAPRESE SALAD
Fresh Mozzarella, Steak Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, EVOO over Arugula and Balsamic Glaze$8.50
BURGER BASH
- HAMBURGER
6oz Certified Angus Beef$8.50
- CHEESEBURGER
6oz Certified Angus Beef & Cheese$8.95
- BACON CHEESEBURGER
6oz Certified Angus Beef, Cheese & Bacon$9.95
- HAWAIIAN
Grilled Pineapple, Ham, Melted Mozzarella and BBQ Sauce$11.50
- "THE BELLEFAIR BURGER"
Bacon, Avocado, Crispy Onions, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese & Homemade Chipotle Mayonnaise$11.50
- VEGGIE BURGER
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Pickles$8.25
FOREVER GREAT
CLASSIC DELI COMBOS
QUESADILLA!
WRAPS
- GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAPPER
Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Crushed Croutons & Caesar Dressing$11.50
- BLACKENED WRAPPER
Cajun Chicken Breast, Bacon, Muenster Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing$11.50
- COBB WRAPPER
Turkey, Avocado, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Hard Boiled Eggs & Blue Cheese Dressing$11.50
BYO SALAD
- ROMAINE LETTUCE$5.99
- ARUGULA$5.99
- BABY SPINACH$5.99
- MIX GREENS$5.99
SIDE ORDERS
BREAKFAST
LIGHT START
- EGG SANDWICH
Double Egg any Style on a Roll, Sliced Bread or Wrap$5.75
- EGG & CHEESE
Double Egg any Style with Cheese on a Roll, Sliced Bread or Wrap$6.50
- DOUBLE EGG PLATTER(Any Style)$7.75
- PANCAKES
Double 8inch Pancakes Served with Butter and Syrup$8.75
- FRENCH TOAST
Double Thick Cinnamon Toast, Flavored with Vanilla$8.75
- FAIR STARTER
Egg Whites, Muenster Cheese, Sauteed Spinach & Bacon on Whole Wheat Wrap$9.50
- AVOCADO TOAST
White Bread, EVOO, Lime & Sesame Seeds$7.25