BelleFair Kitchen
MAIN MENU
HOT STEAK LOVERS
THE BELLEFAIR
Crispy Onions, Avocado, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese & Mayonnaise$12.99
THE KICKER
Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Melted Mozzarella Cheese & Homemade Chipotle Mayonnaise$12.99
FIRE-BALL
Crispy Onions, Bacon, Charred Jalapenos, Melted Cheddar Cheese & Light Mayonnaise$12.99
THE CLASSIC
Sauteed Onions, Mix Bell Peppers, Melted American Cheese$12.99
HOT CHICKEN COMBOS
MARCO POLLO (Our Signature)
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayonnaise$12.99
BELLE CHICKEN
Cherry Peppers, Melted Muenster Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Honey Mustard$12.99
THE KING
Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes, Melted Cheddar Cheese & BBQ Sauce$12.99
CAPRESE
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Arugula, Roasted Peppers, EVOO & Balsamic Glaze$12.99
THE BRUIN
Crispy Bacon, Melted Mozzarella & BBQ Sauce$12.99
SMOTHERED
Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms, Melted Swiss Cheese & Mayonnaise$12.99
THE PATRIOT
Cajun Chicken, American Cheese, Pickles, Crispy Potato Chips, BBQ Ranch$12.99
FRESH GARDEN SALAD'S
CAESAR SALAD
Crispy Romaine Hearts, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Roasted Peppers. Caesar Dressing$9.50
SPINACH SALAD
Baby Spinach, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon, Onions, Grape Tomatoes & Mushrooms. Honey Mustard$9.50
GARDEN SALAD
Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Grape Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Onions. Your Choice of Dressing$9.50
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Artichokes Hearts & Feta Cheese. Balsamic Vinaigrette$9.50
BREEZE SALAD
Arcadian Blend, Grape Tomatoes, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Yellow Peppers, Sliced Toasted Almonds, Onions. Red Wine Vinaigrette$9.50
ARUGULA SALAD
Baby Arugula, Roasted Sun Flower Seeds, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Grape Tomatoes and Belle Peppers. Lemon Vinaigrette$9.50
CAPRESE SALAD
Fresh Mozzarella, Steak Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, EVOO over Arugula and Balsamic Glaze$9.50
BURGER BASH
HAMBURGER
6oz Certified Angus Beef$8.50
CHEESEBURGER
6oz Certified Angus Beef & Cheese$8.95
BACON CHEESEBURGER
6oz Certified Angus Beef, Cheese & Bacon$9.95
HAWAIIAN
Grilled Pineapple, Ham, Melted Mozzarella and BBQ Sauce$11.50
"THE BELLEFAIR BURGER"
Bacon, Avocado, Crispy Onions, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese & Homemade Chipotle Mayonnaise$11.50
VEGGIE BURGER
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Pickles$8.25
FOREVER GREAT
CLASSIC DELI COMBOS
QUESADILLA!
WRAPS
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAPPER
Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Crushed Croutons & Caesar Dressing$12.99
BLACKENED WRAPPER
Cajun Chicken Breast, Bacon, Muenster Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing$12.99
COBB WRAPPER
Turkey, Avocado, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Hard Boiled Eggs & Blue Cheese Dressing$12.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet / Crispy Romaine Hearts / Shredded Carrots / Blue Cheese$12.99
BYO SANDWICH
TURKEY
Boars Head Cold Cut Sandwiches$9.25
HONEY TURKEY
Boars Head Cold Cut Sandwiches$9.25
HAM
Boars Head Cold Cut Sandwiches$9.25
SALAMI
Boars Head Cold Cut Sandwiches$9.25
PEPPERONI
Boars Head Cold Cut Sandwiches$9.25
ROAST BEEF$9.75
GRILLED CHICKEN$9.50
CHICKEN CUTLET$9.50
TUNA SALAD$9.50
CHICKEN SALAD$9.50
EGG SALAD$9.50
SIDE ORDERS
BREAKFAST
LIGHT START
EGG SANDWICH
Double Egg any Style on a Roll, Sliced Bread or Wrap$5.75
EGG & CHEESE
Double Egg any Style with Cheese on a Roll, Sliced Bread or Wrap$6.50
DOUBLE EGG PLATTER(Any Style)$7.75
PANCAKES
Double 8inch Pancakes Served with Butter and Syrup$8.75
FRENCH TOAST
Double Thick Cinnamon Toast, Flavored with Vanilla$8.75
FAIR STARTER
Egg Whites, Muenster Cheese, Sauteed Spinach & Bacon on Whole Wheat Wrap$9.50
AVOCADO TOAST
White Bread, EVOO, Lime & Sesame Seeds$7.25
OMELETES
BREAKFAST BEVERAGES
BEVERAGES
20oz Bottles
VITAMIN WATER
20oz Bottle$3.50
COCA-COLA
Coca-Cola's crisp, refreshing taste has stood the test of time since 1886. These carefully crafted soft drinks are meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Pop open a Coca-Cola soda for a taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine create an instant magic moment. Refreshing the world for over 130 years, Coca-Cola brings people together and spreads optimism wherever it goes. Find your magic and make life delicious with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.$3.50
SPRITE
Sprite's cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$3.50
DIET COKE
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$3.50
FANTA ORANGE
The multi-sensory, fruity flavors of Fanta provide a bubbly, exuberant and playful consumption experience.$3.50
FANTA PINEAPPLE
The multi-sensory, fruity flavors of Fanta provide a bubbly, exuberant and playful consumption experience.$3.50
GATORADE
20oz Bottle$3.50
SELTZER WATER
20oz Bottle$3.50
SQUIRT SODA
20oz Bottle$3.50
PEPSI
20oz Bottle$3.50
DIET PEPSI
20oz Bottle$3.50
GINGER ALE
20oz Bottle$3.50
ROOT BEER
20oz Bottle$3.50
DR. PEPPER
20oz Bottle$3.50
SNAPPLE
20oz Bottle$3.50
Can Sodas
Coca-Cola
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
Ginger Ale$2.50
ALMOND MILK
Half Gallon$3.99
ALOE VERA DRINK
500mL$3.99
C4$4.99
CELSIUS$3.99
HALF & HALF
Qt Gallon$5.50
HEAVY CREAM
Qt Gallon$5.50
MONSTER ENERGY DRINK$4.99
NESQUIK MILK SHAKE
14oz$3.75
PELLEGRINO
500mL$3.50
PURE LEAF BREWED TE
547mL$3.75
RED BULL
8oz$3.99
SKIM MILK
Half Gallon$3.99
SPORT BOTTLE WATER
700mL$3.50
TROPICANA APPLE JUICE
12oz$3.75
TROPICANA CRANBERRY JUICE
12oz$3.75
TROPICANA ORANGE JUICE
12oz$3.75
WATER
500mL$2.25
WHOLE MILK
Half Gallon$4.99
HOMEMADE ICED TEA$3.75
COCONUT WATER$4.99
BELLEFAIR JUICE 12oz$7.99
BELLEFAIR JUICE 16oz$10.99
Starbucks Iced Coffee$3.75
ISOPURE Water$4.99
ZOA Energy Drink$3.99
JOYBURST Protein Coffee$5.99
GHOST Energy$4.99
SNACKS & CHIPS
BLOW POPS$0.50
CHOCOLATE SUGAR WAFERS$2.99
CLIF BAR CHOCOLATE CHIP$2.75
CLIF BAR COOL MINT CHOCOLATE$2.75
CRUNCH CHOCOLATE BAR$2.75
DEEP RIVER CHIPS$2.75
FRITO LAY CHIPS$2.25
HALLS CHERRY$2.75
HALLS HONEY LEMON$2.75
HALLS MENTHO-LYPTUS$2.75
HERSHEY'S MILK CHOCOLATE$2.75
HERSHEY'S MILK CHOCOLATE WITH WHOLE ALMONDS$2.75
HI-CHEW BANANA$2.75
HI-CHEW STRAWBERRY$2.75
HI-CHEW WATERMELON$2.75
KIND BAR ALMOND & COCONUT$2.75
KIND BAR DARK CHOCOLATE NUTS & SEA SALT$2.75
KIND BAR PEANUT BUTTER DARK CHOCOLATE$2.75
KINDER EGG$3.99
KIT KAT DARK CHOCOLATE$2.75
KIT KAT MILK CHOCOLATE$2.75
KIT KAT WHITE CHOCOLATE$2.75
LINDEN'S CHOCOLATE CHIPPERS COOKIES$2.25
LITTLE BITES CHOCOLATE CHIP$2.25
MENTOS FRUIT$2.75
MENTOS MINT$2.75
MILANO COOKIES$2.50
MISS VICKIES CHIPS$2.25
NATURE'S BAKERY BLUEBERRY FIG BAR$2.25
NATURE'S BAKERY BROWNIE$2.25
NATURE'S BAKERY OATMEAL CRUMBLE APPLE BAR$2.25
NATURE'S BAKERY OATMEAL CRUMBLE STRAWBERRY BAR$2.25
NATURE'S BAKERY ORIGINAL FIG BAR$2.25
NATURE'S BAKERY RASPBERRY FIG BAR$2.25
NATURE'S BAKERY STRAWBERRY FIG BAR$2.25
NUTELLA STICKS$3.99
ORBIT BUBBLEMINT GUM$2.99
ORBIT PEPPERMINT GUM$2.99
ORBIT SPEARMINT GUM$2.99
PEANUT M&M'S$2.99
POPCORN$2.99
POPS$0.50
RING POP$1.00
SKITTLES ORIGINAL$2.99
SKITTLES SOUR$2.99
SNICKERS$2.75
SOUR PATCH KIDS$2.75
STARBURST ORIGINAL$2.75
STRAWBERRY SUGAR WAFERS$2.99
TIC-TAC FRUIT ADVENTURE$2.75
TIC-TAC ORANGE$2.75
TIC-TAC WINTERGREEN$2.75
TRIDENT TROPICAL FRUIT GUM$2.75
TRIDENT WATERMELON$2.75
TWIX$2.75
UNCRUSTABLE
Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly Sandwich$3.75
VANILLA SUGAR WAFERS$2.99
WELCH'S FRUIT SNACK BERRY BLAST$2.75
WELCH'S FRUIT SNACK ISLAND SPLASH$2.75
WELCH'S FRUIT SNACK MIXED FRUIT$2.75
TWIZZLERS$2.75
SOUR PATCH INDIVIDUAL$0.35
Homemade Plantain Chips$2.99
OREO COOKIES$2.99
Reese's$2.99
Butterfinger$2.99
Almond Joy$2.99
Ferrero Rocher$2.99
MILKY WAY$2.99
SCHOOLS POPULARS
BEC
SEC
HEC
BAKERY / GRAB & GO
BAKERY
GRAB & GO
Banana and Oranges$1.00
SM - Fruit Salad$3.99
LG - Fruit Salad$6.99
Yogurt Parfait$4.99
Milk 1/2 Gallon$4.99
Almond Milk 1/2 Gallon$7.99
Oat Milk 1/2 Gallon$7.99
Chobani Yogurt$3.99
Hard Boiled Egg$1.50
Tropicana Orange Juice 46oz$7.99
Tropicana OJ Gallon$17.99
CEREAL CUP$4.99
Prepackaged Ice Cream$3.75
1 Scoop Ice Cream$2.25
1 Scoop Ice Cream w\ Topping$2.75
2 Scoop Ice Cream$4.00
2 Scoop Ice Cream w\ Topping$4.50
Ice Cream on Cone$4.75