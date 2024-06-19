Welcome to BelleFair Kitchen
Located in the Village of Rye Brook, Westchester County, New York
Deli ● Eatery ● Catering
About Us
Belle Fair Kitchen Divisions
EATERY ● SOCIAL CATERING ● CORPORATE CATERING ● BBQ CATERING ● INFLIGHT CATERING
"We Go Above and Beyond!"
Our Flagship Belle Fair Kitchen Eatery Café is nestled in the Belle Fair section located in beautiful Ryebrook, N.Y. Our Eatery is Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch & dinner. We provide Outdoor Dining, Indoor Dining & Takeout Options. In addition to our Café we are capable of handling all of your Catering needs. We’ve put together a team of professionals that has produced over hundreds of successful catered events from high end social events to corporate events to Contactless Drop offs and Contactless Deliveries. Serving Westchester & Connecticut for over the last two decades!
Belle Fair Kitchen has all of your catering needs covered. We provide food, service, beverage, rentals, etc. Our catering specialist will guide you through the process of making your event hassle free, taking care of every detail be it small or large. Contact our Event Specialist Today!
Belle Fair Party Pans & Platters
Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch & dinner.
Dine in, Outdoor Dining & Takeout.
We also provide Catering Party Pans & Platters of Food.
Contactless Pick Up or Delivery!
Belle Fair Social Events
Our High End Off Premise Catering Division. We cater social affairs specializing in intimate cocktail parties to creative station buffets to full sit down events. Weddings, Graduations, Birthdays, Mitzvahs and more. Our team of creative chefs will create a customize menu that your friends and family will rave about!