About Us

Belle Fair Kitchen Divisions

EATERY ● SOCIAL CATERING ● CORPORATE CATERING ● BBQ CATERING ● INFLIGHT CATERING





"We Go Above and Beyond!"





Our Flagship Belle Fair Kitchen Eatery Café is nestled in the Belle Fair section located in beautiful Ryebrook, N.Y. Our Eatery is Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch & dinner. We provide Outdoor Dining, Indoor Dining & Takeout Options. In addition to our Café we are capable of handling all of your Catering needs. We’ve put together a team of professionals that has produced over hundreds of successful catered events from high end social events to corporate events to Contactless Drop offs and Contactless Deliveries. Serving Westchester & Connecticut for over the last two decades!





Belle Fair Kitchen has all of your catering needs covered. We provide food, service, beverage, rentals, etc. Our catering specialist will guide you through the process of making your event hassle free, taking care of every detail be it small or large. Contact our Event Specialist Today!