Welcome to BelleFair Kitchen

Located in the Village of Rye Brook, Westchester County, New York

  • Deli ● Eatery ● Catering

About Us

Belle Fair Kitchen Divisions

EATERY ● SOCIAL CATERING ● CORPORATE CATERING ● BBQ CATERING ● INFLIGHT CATERING


"We Go Above and Beyond!"


Our Flagship Belle Fair Kitchen Eatery Café is nestled in the Belle Fair section located in beautiful Ryebrook, N.Y. Our Eatery is Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch & dinner. We provide Outdoor Dining, Indoor Dining & Takeout Options. In addition to our Café we are capable of handling all of your Catering needs. We’ve put together a team of professionals that has produced over hundreds of successful catered events from high end social events to corporate events to Contactless Drop offs and Contactless Deliveries. Serving Westchester & Connecticut for over the last two decades!


Belle Fair Kitchen has all of your catering needs covered. We provide food, service, beverage, rentals, etc. Our catering specialist will guide you through the process of making your event hassle free, taking care of every detail be it small or large. Contact our Event Specialist Today!

  • Belle Fair Party Pans & Platters

    Belle Fair Social Events

    Our High End Off Premise Catering Division. We cater social affairs specializing in intimate cocktail parties to creative station buffets to full sit down events. Weddings, Graduations, Birthdays, Mitzvahs and more. Our team of creative chefs will create a customize menu that your friends and family will rave about!  
Belle Fair Corporate Events

Our Corporate Off Premise Catering Division offers contactless catering to your office daily.


Our Services range from Individual salads, wraps & sandwiches with simple drop off,


to full hot & cold buffets. We provide the decor, linens, serving utensils for a beautiful presentation.  Great for Pharmaceutical Companies!

Belle Fair BBQ Co.

We specialize in customized BBQ'S in the Westchester & Connecticut area.


From small gathering backyard BBQ's to Elegant BBQ Weddings and Company Appreciation BBQ's.We also provide BBQ Express, Contactless Pick Up or Delivery.

